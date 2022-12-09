United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces grant recipients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced its latest Pathway Grant recipients on Friday.

Officials say it’s an investment of nearly $470,000 into programs that will improve school engagement for students.

Recipients include the EVSC Foundation, where a program will help students who use English as a second language It also includes the YMCA, which has a program with mentorships with a focus on boys of color, as well as Youth First, where social work staff will be added to two Warrick County middle schools.

