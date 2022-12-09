Polar Plunge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41.

According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries.

At this time, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

We will update this story as we learn more.

