Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Spencer Co. Visitors Bureau to award $100k grant to tourism-related entities

Spencer Co. Visitors Bureau to award $100k grant to tourism-related entities
Spencer Co. Visitors Bureau to award $100k grant to tourism-related entities(Spencer County Visitors Bureau)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023.

According to a release, the grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County.

In 2022, the Visitors Bureau awarded $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations.

“By doubling the amount available for 2023, we hope those interested will think big and find creative ways to help enhance our destination,” says Spencer County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Melissa Arnold. “We’re excited to continue assisting local entities and see what great ideas come from this grant program.”

Officials say Tourism Enhancement Grant guidelines can be found at SantaClausInd.org/tourism-partners. Applications will be available in March 2023. Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis and the Visitors Bureau board of directors will discuss submissions at monthly meetings.

For those who are interested, officials say to call the Spencer County Visitors Bureau for questions or to brainstorm ideas.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Evansville TSA use sensory kits for children who have autism
Evansville TSA use sensory kits for children who have autism
29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez
Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs in Posey Co.
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area