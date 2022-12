EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville.

The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m.

The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.

It’s an update to replace Lamasco Skate Park which opened in 2001.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.