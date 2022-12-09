Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl and heroin

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A man will spend the next 15 years in jail after being found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl.

During the trial of 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez, it was revealed that Alvarez sold heroin to the same undercover officer three times between February and March of 2020.

More evidence showed that some of the heroin also contained fentanyl.

Alvarez was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in “Operation Aftershock,” with 20 other offenders charged with drug-related offenses.

Alvarez will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.