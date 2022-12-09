Polar Plunge
Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs in Posey Co.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man will serve prison time for selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County.

According to a press release, 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez appeared in court on Thursday where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A Posey Co. jury previously found Alvarez guilty of dealing in a narcotic drug, a level three felony, after a two day trial.

Officials say evidence that was presented at trial showed Alvarez sold heroin to the same undercover confidential informant three times over a span of 18 days in Feb. and March 2020. Further evidence showed that some of the heroin Alvarez gave the informant contained fentanyl.

Alvarez was wanted during a investigation by the Posey County Drug Task Force back in June 2020. 20 other people were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses during the investigation. Alvarez was later found and arrested back in Oct. 2020 in Vanderburgh County.

29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez(Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

