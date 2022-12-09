Polar Plunge
More rain over the weekend

Some sun possible Sunday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Dreary conditions gripped the Tri-State again on Friday with fog and scattered light rain. Another round of showers will arrive on Saturday as high temperatures struggle into the upper 40s. Rain exits the area Saturday night. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 50. Some sunshine returns on Monday and Tuesday as high temps climb into the middle 50s. By midweek, a strong cold front heads into the Ohio Valley. At this point, heavy rain appears to be the main threat with some thunder possible. The long-range severe outlook keeps any severe weather threat well to the south in the lower Mississippi River valley.

