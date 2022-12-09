Memorial planned in Henderson for victim of suspected overdose

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson is remembering the recent victim of a suspected drug overdose. His former elementary school teacher and principal put together a memorial service for him.

Isaiah Easley was 21 years old, and had just left rehab when Henderson Police found him unresponsive. He died from, what they suspect, was a drug overdose. Now, those who remember him want to make sure he isn’t forgotten.

Easley became well-known for his exploits on the football field when he was in high school. Now that he’s passed, some of the people who cared about him want to do something to honor him.

“It’s just about a positive coming together to just let everyone know that there’s no lives that are disposable,” said Isaiah’s former principal Rob Carroll.

When Easley was a child, he went to South Heights Elementary School in Henderson. When one of his former teachers, and his former principal, heard what happened, they decided to do something.

Their plan is for an event not only to honor Easley, but also to honor all the students and people in the area who have died in the last year. They say times like this make you evaluate how you could have better helped those in need.

“When you talk about staying connected to your students, if we did a great job of staying connected to our students, maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” said Carroll.

They hope the event shows just how important Isaiah was to those around him. The memorial will be at the Henderson Riverfront at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Speakers will talk about Isaiah and others. Organizers ask people to wear black, blue or white, and bring balloons of the same colors to release as part of the event.

“No matter what we believe, hopefully, he’s listening and he knows those people really did care,” said Carroll

Organizers say they first posted about the event yesterday, and since then they’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the community, and the post has been shared over 100 times on social media.

