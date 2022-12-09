Mater Dei’s Mike Goebel named IFCA Coach of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Football Coaches Association has named Mater Dei football head coach Mike Goebel as the 2022 Coach of the Year over all six classes.

[PREVIOUS: Mater Dei wins state final]

In 26 seasons as head coach, Goebel is the winningest coach in Wildcat football history with 260 wins.

He led Mater Dei to its only two football state titles in 2000 and 2022.

