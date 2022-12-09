Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for USI bike park and trails

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop trails and bike parks for Evansville residents and USI students.

The announcement comes as University of Southern Indiana officials approved the project with Trail Heads Southwest Indiana back in Nov.

[Previous Story: USI trustees approve bike trail project]

According to a press release, if the campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by Feb. 17, 2023, the project Southwest Indiana will receive a matching grant as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.

“CreatINg Places helps connect Hoosiers to their neighborhoods, towns and natural spaces,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Projects like bike parks and trails improve quality of life and help attract new students and permanent residents to our state. I am excited to launch this campaign with IHCDA and continue community development in southwestern Indiana.”

Officials say funds from the campaign will be used to develop and build the initial 1.2 miles of Gateway Trails and Campus Loop on the campus. When finished, USI will have 20 miles of trails and 22 acres of bike parks.

“We look forward to collaborating with Trail Heads on this project that will create an experience not found in most Midwestern college campuses,” said Jim Wolfe, Director of USI Facility Operations and Planning. “We hope to draw more of the community, near and far, to the USI campus, while also providing more outdoor recreational activities for our students.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.