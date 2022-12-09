KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car.

KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went through town before coming to an end outside of South Carolton.

Troopers say 31-year-old Andrea Conrad was the passenger. Both had outstanding warrants.

KSP officials say Gunn was under the influence and the pair had drugs and a gun with them. Both face several charges.

