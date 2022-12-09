Polar Plunge
Heidi Carter re-trial date set

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heidi Carter is now scheduled to go to trial February 13.

Carter was found guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit, but the jury couldn’t make a decision on her other charges, including rape and confinement.

Police say in October 2021, Carter met Timothy Ivy and his girlfriend online and invited them over for sex and drugs.

Officials say Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, came home and killed Ivy.

Officials also say Carter held Ivy’s girlfriend down as she was raped.

Hammond was later shot and killed by police.

