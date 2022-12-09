Friday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST
(WFIE) - A community in Daviess County is saying goodbye to Private First Class Robert Wright.

He returned back to his hometown decades after he went missing during the Korea war.

The city of Jasper is mourning the loss of a teacher and teenager.

Indiana State Police say the two died in a crash, and another teenager is in critical condition.

Tomorrow marks one year since the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes.

Those who were impacted are sharing their stories with us.

You’ll hear even more tonight during our special.

We’ll tell you more about that all throughout Sunrise.

WNB star Brittney Griner is back in the United States this morning.

She’s been released from Russian captivity in exchange for an arms dealer.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

