Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County.

Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and those she didn’t have in class, like Jackie Padilla Silva.

“I knew the Schnells because I went to Jasper High School. I graduated in 2020,” Padilla Silva said. “She cared tremendously about her students whether you had her or not. She had an open-door policy. If you ever needed anything, come on in.”

Padilla Silva says she had a close relationship with Schnell.

She remembers Schnell as someone who always believed in her and encouraged her to continue her education at the University of Southern Indiana.

Padilla Silva says she looked at Schnell like she was family.

“She’s always been the person that if I need something, the text or call would’ve been answered right there without hesitation. I am so lucky to have had those conversations, to have had the laughs, to have had the moments with her and her beautiful daughters,” Padilla Silva said.

She says so many people in her hometown were heartbroken to hear the news.

The loss of a beloved teacher and her young daughter is something that will stick with her for a long time.

“Waking up to receiving that news first thing in the morning was hard to process, I’m still processing it,” Padilla Silva said. I know that there’s a lot of people back home that I’m ready to go see. I’m ready to go back to Jasper, my hometown, that’s where the community is strong. Regardless if we’re broken, we’re strong and united and I know that together we’re gonna get through this.”

Family of the Schnells provided an update on Julie’s 15-year-old daughter, who was also in the car during Thursday’s crash.

They say she is still intubated but breathing on her own. They say she’s being kept sedated as well.

Family tells us she will have another surgery Saturday morning.

On the loss of Julie and Alayna, family says they’re at a loss for words right now.

At Jasper High School, where Julie taught, officials say they held a Christmas sweater spirit day to honor her. They say Julie had pitched the idea earlier this week, and they decided to carry it out in her memory.

