Evansville TSA use sensory kits for children who have autism

CAMSE kits are now available at the Evansville Regional Airport.
By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kelsey Schapker of Autism Evansville said that the TSA at Evansville Regional Airport used a CAMSE kit to help a child that was overstimulated.

CAMSE Kit stands for Cam’s sensory equipment kit, and it’s named after Schapker’s son Camden who has autism.

She said airports can be a problem for kids like Cam.

“You’re giving your I.D. to multiple people, you’re handing over baggage, you’re taking your shoes off... and there’s a lot going on,” she explained.

Schapker said it can lead to overstimulation, and that’s what happened to the child on Thursday.

“TSA agents recognized that a special needs individual needed something to remain calm,” she said.

She said they first provided the TSA with CAMSE kits on Nov. 15. She said she cried because she was so happy that they already were putting the kits to good use.

Schapker’s non-profit sells CAMSE kits on camsekit.org.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

