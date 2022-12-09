Evansville father sentenced in infant son’s death in 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father charged with neglect in his infant son’s death in 2020 has been sentenced.

Court records show Rashid Caruthers has been sentenced to 9 years in prison with 562 days credited towards his sentence.

In 2020, 3-month-old Kendrick Caruthers was found not breathing.

Caruthers was later arrested in connection to his death.

