Evansville father sentenced in infant son’s death in 2020

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville father charged with neglect in his infant son’s death in 2020 has been sentenced.

Court records show Rashid Caruthers has been sentenced to 9 years in prison with 562 days credited towards his sentence.

In 2020, 3-month-old Kendrick Caruthers was found not breathing.

Caruthers was later arrested in connection to his death.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

