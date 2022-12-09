Polar Plunge
Community gathers to honor lives lost during remembrance tree service in Evansville
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A remembrance tree lighting and decoration service were held at Boone Funeral Home on Thursday.

The service was to honor those that lost their lives throughout the year. This is the fifth year the funeral home has held this event.

The idea came after the owner’s son-in-law passed away three days before Christmas. Community members were invited to leave an ornament on the tree in memory of a loved one. Those that came out say the remembrance tree helps them know they are not alone with handling loss.

“It helps with a little tribute to them,” Carolyn James said. “Maybe the others come by and look at the tree and see it -- it’ll help them. They might recognize somebody they know.”

You can come out and honor a loved one anytime throughout the holiday season.

After the holidays pass, you can come back and retrieve your ornament to keep.

