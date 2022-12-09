Polar Plunge
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning.

According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair.

Officials say there could be no or poor cell service.

First Net is setting up an emergency mobile site in Tell City to help out residents.

Officials are suggesting the following for anyone having issues with their phone:

  1. Activate Wi-Fi calling on your cell phones.
  2. Limit cell phone calls to emergencies only.
  3. In case of an emergency and your call fails when 911 is dialed, try to text your information to 911. Many times texts will go through when an actual call may fail.

Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
