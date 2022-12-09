Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Aurora hosts memorial service for the homeless

The Evansville-based organization Aurora held a memorial service on Thursday in remembrance of...
The Evansville-based organization Aurora held a memorial service on Thursday in remembrance of homeless individuals who died this past year.(WFIE)
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-based organization Aurora held a memorial service on Thursday in remembrance of homeless individuals who died.

This year, 10 lives were honored at Thursday’s service. Counselors and family members shared their experiences of those that died. There was a candlelight vigil that represented each individual.

Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus says this service reminds the community that there is a major need to help those that are homeless.

“We have a significant population that are unhoused,” Heronemus said. “Collectively coming together is the best way we’re going to not only reflect on their lives, but also work collectively better together to impact their lives and make sure we can pull them out of the homeless experience.”

A total of 161 homeless individuals have been honored since 1990.

Aurora plans to work on reducing the number of lives lost by getting more people into homes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

Latest News

Services planned for 45th-anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash
Services planned for 45th-anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash
Trees and debris cover Bethlehem Cemetery Lane after the deadly December storms in 2021.
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado
Hopkins Co. school makes changes after Dec. 10 tornado