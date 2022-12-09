Aurora hosts memorial service for the homeless

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-based organization Aurora held a memorial service on Thursday in remembrance of homeless individuals who died.

This year, 10 lives were honored at Thursday’s service. Counselors and family members shared their experiences of those that died. There was a candlelight v i gil that represented each individual.

Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus says this service reminds the community that there is a major need to help those that are homeless.

“We have a significant population that are unhoused,” Heronemus said. “Collectively coming together is the best way we’re going to not only reflect on their lives, but also work collectively better together to impact their lives and make sure we can pull them out of the homeless experience.”

A total of 161 homeless individuals have been honored since 1990.

Aurora plans to work on reducing the number of lives lost by getting more people into homes.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.