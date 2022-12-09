Polar Plunge
A.M. Drizzle & Fog

Saturday: Rain
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog and drizzle this morning then becoming mostly cloudy as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, cloudy with a 70% chance of rain with high temps dropping into the mid-40s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, morning clouds then becoming partly sunny with seasonable temps in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

