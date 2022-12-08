Polar Plunge
Unsettled pattern continues through the weekend

More rain on the way
14 First Alert 12/8 at 10pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Much-needed rain fell across the Tri-State on Thursday. Most areas received around a half inch of rainfall. Rain will move out Thursday night, but cloudy skies will remain as the low falls to 43 on Friday morning. Some clearing on Friday, but mainly cloudy with a high of 57. More rain moves in for Saturday with temps rising into the low 50s. Sunday and Monday will bring some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. More rain and possible thunderstorms on the way next Tuesday-Thursday. Highs will stay around 55-60 degrees.

