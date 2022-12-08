Polar Plunge
Two facing neglect of dependent, other charges following drug investigation

Amia Tomlinson and Andre Wright
Amia Tomlinson and Andre Wright
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man and woman are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation led by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).

Prior to December 2022, the EVCDTF received tips and information regarding 27-year-old Andre “Squirt” Wright Jr. selling fentanyl pills and narcotic pills, according to an affidavit.

On Dec. 7, authorities say they saw Wright leave his home and walk over to the driver’s side window of a car that had parked outside.

Police say Wright was seen reaching into the window while holding an object. He then pulled out his hand holding money, before going back into his home.

After the car left, officers say they saw it cross the center line several times and pulled them over. During the stop, 18 pills were found in the car in a tobacco pouch.

According to an affidavit, another vehicle was seen pulling into the garage of Wright’s home. Later on, the driver of that vehicle exited the front door along with Wright and left.

Police say the vehicle was pulled over after it was seen speeding in a construction zone. During the stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and found a green leafy substance in the center console. Wright told police the “weed” belonged to him.

Authorities say they also found $346 and a cell phone on Wright.

A search warrant was obtained for Wright’s house after the stop, according to officials.

An affidavit shows 22-year-old Amia Tomlinson and two children were at the home when the warrant was served. Tomlinson was found to be living in the home along with Wright and the two children.

Investigators say fentanyl, plastic bag with green plant material, ammunition, paraphernalia, an iPad, tobacco pouches and $107 were all found throughout the home.

Tomlinson and Wright were both arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

They are facing the following charges:

Andre Wright Jr.

  • Controlled Substance - Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug
  • Controlled Substance - Marijuana cultivation
  • Family Offense - Neglect of dependent/child violations

Amia Tomlinson

  • Controlled Substance - Dealing cocaine or narcotic drug
  • Maintaining a common nuisance - Controlled substances
  • Family Offense - Neglect of dependent/child violations
Amia Tomlinson
Amia Tomlinson
Andre Wright Jr.
Andre Wright Jr.

