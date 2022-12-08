UPDATE: Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff tells us a mother and a daughter were killed in a crash Thursday morning.

He says another daughter was taken to Norton’s Children’s hospital in Louisville in critical but stable condition.

The Sheriff says their car crashed with a semi that was hauling a hazardous material, which was ammonia nitrate.

The driver of the semi was taken to an Evansville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at State Road 64 and Pine Ridge.

The Sheriff told us at 10 a.m., that the road will be closed likely for another few hours.

The names of the people killed will be released later by the coroner.

