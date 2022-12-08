Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Polar Plunge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - We’re working to learn more about an overnight house fire in Henderson County.

Dispatchers say it happened on Rucker Road One.

A Newburgh restaurant is remembering one of their own.

Officials say Patrick Stucki died after his truck hit a building.

This comes as the 30-year-old’s autopsy is set for today.

Authorities in Evansville are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect held a Marathon gas station clerk at gunpoint and took money from the register.

Power is back on for tens of thousands of people in North Carolina.

Investigators now offering a reward to find out who’s responsible in the attack on two substations.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

