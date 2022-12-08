Polar Plunge
Thunderbolts bring back Teddy Bear Toss
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts’ Teddy Bear Toss returns to the ice on Saturday.

The event encourages fans to bring new or gently-used stuffed animals to the Ford Center.

After the Thunderbolts score their first goal, fans throw stuffed animals onto the ice.

Evansville Thunderbolts emcee Dan Katz says those are collected and given to kids in need during the holiday season.

Katz says the Teddy Bear Toss is one of the best nights of the season, but it’s not the only event happening Saturday.

“We’re also going to be having a food drive which will also go to kids in need in the Tri-State,” Katz said. “You’ll have the opportunity to decorate Christmas trees that are gonna be in the lobby with special ornaments. It’s a great time, it’s a great family event, so I hope everyone comes out and has a good time on Teddy Bear Toss night.”

The Thunderbolts take on the Vermilion County Bobcats Saturday at the Ford Center at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Thunderbolts’ website or by calling 812-422-BOLT.

Next Saturday, Dec. 17, the Thunderbolts will hold Charlie Brown Christmas Theme Night.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

