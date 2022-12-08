Rain, Patchy Fog
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and rain during the morning then becoming scattered late this afternoon with a stray thunderstorm possible. High temps in the lower 50s behind a light northeast wind. There is no threat for severe weather. Tonight, fog and drizzle as lows drop into the mid-40s.
Friday, cloudy during the morning with scattered drizzle then becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Friday night, mostly cloudy with as lows drop into the upper 30s.
Saturday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain with high temps in the mid-50s.
