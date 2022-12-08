Rain, Patchy Fog

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds and rain during the morning then becoming scattered late this afternoon with a stray thunderstorm possible. High temps in the lower 50s behind a light northeast wind. There is no threat for severe weather. Tonight, fog and drizzle as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, cloudy during the morning with scattered drizzle then becoming partly sunny as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Friday night, mostly cloudy with as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain with high temps in the mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.