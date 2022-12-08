Polar Plunge
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police.

Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road.

According to authorities, because of the man’s side mirror, he did not see the woman and crashed into her vehicle.

They say the woman requested an ambulance for possible injuries.

Her condition is currently unknown.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

