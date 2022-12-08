Polar Plunge
Here’s how to tip your Amazon delivery driver $5 at no cost to you

Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila! They get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as that.(Amazon/Philafrenzy / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
(Gray News) – Alexa is making it easy to tip your Amazon delivery driver at no cost to you.

Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila - they get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as that.

The smart device will reply, saying: “Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only.”

The last person to deliver an Amazon package to your doorstep will be notified of your appreciation and receive the tip.

According to CNET, deliveries made by partners like USPS, FedEx and UPS are not eligible for the money, but Amazon will still share the thanks with them.

Only the first 1 million delivery drivers will receive the monetary incentive, but drivers will still be notified of your appreciation every time you thank them through the smart device.

This incentive comes on the heels of reports that the D.C. attorney general is suing Amazon on behalf of its delivery drivers.

The suit claims the company improperly used customer tips to reduce what it owed in drivers’ wages.

Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Amazon changed its payment model in 2016 without notifying customers or drivers.

The Federal Trade Commission worked out a settlement last year, in which Amazon agreed to pay out more than $61 million to its drivers.

Racine, however, said he’s suing because the FTC never fined Amazon for its deceptive practice.

Amazon says it changed its payment model for drivers in 2019 and the lawsuit filed Tuesday has no merit.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

