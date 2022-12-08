Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state

"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study...
"Christmas Vacation" is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study from Wishlisted.(Warner Bros.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Apparently, nearly the entire U.S. is obsessed with “Christmas Vacation.”

It is the most popular Christmas movie in 40 states, according to a new study from Wishlisted.

For the results, Wishlisted ran the top 25 films from IMDb’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends.

In fact, “Christmas Vacation” is so popular that only four places in the country didn’t have it in their top five favorite Christmas movies – Georgia, North Dakota, South Dakota and Puerto Rico.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is the country’s second-favorite holiday movie, with Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho and Wyoming claiming it as their top favorite. It landed in the top five for 38 other states.

Although it only won the top spot in Arkansas, “Die Hard” is in the top five for 38 states, making it America’s third-favorite holiday flick.

Landing in the top five for 23 and 15 states respectively, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Home Alone,” are the fourth and fifth-favorite Christmas movies in the country. However, neither claimed the top spot in any state.

Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state:

Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state.
Here is the most popular Christmas movie in every state.(Wishlisted via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Amia Tomlinson and Andre Wright
Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation

Latest News

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent