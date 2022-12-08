Polar Plunge
Garvin Park hosts Bright Lights 5K Run and Walk

By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sixth annual Bright Lights 5K Run and Walk filled Garvin Park on Wednesday night.

The three-mile run allowed community members to come out and enjoy Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights on their feet. The event was created to support Easterseals and raise money for their therapy services. This year’s goal is to raise $50,000.

Around 200 walkers and 260 runners registered to participate in the event. Those that came out said it was a fun family activity that helps a local nonprofit.

“There’s actually a little boy running through the whole race. He encouraged me to keep going and it’s just great to see all the families and the lights,” first-time runner Andrea Bailey said. “It’s a yearly tradition. It’s nice to walk it with my mom. She came to walk with me, so it’s nice they have this for the community.”

“It’s great,” first-time runner Cammie Holm said. “Our daughter used Easterseals services when she was younger, so it’s good to give back.”

People will be able to enjoy Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights from the comfort of their car until Jan. 1.

