Former UE guard Blaise Beauchamp enters transfer portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, former University of Evansville junior guard Blaise Beauchamp announced he has entered the transfer portal.

Thank you guys 💜 pic.twitter.com/WuDuzsLgcf — Blaise Beauchamp (@B1aise_B) December 7, 2022

His post follows UE’s statement on Friday that Beauchamp and the Aces agreed to a “mutual parting of ways.”

[PREVIOUS: Purple Aces guard Blaise Beauchamp leaving men’s basketball program]

“When it’s been very inconsistent for young people for such a long time, that could change your perspective on things,” UE men’s basketball head coach David Ragland said. “We encourage him, we support him, we look forward to see what he’ll do moving forward. They’ve been hit with a lot in a 7-8 month span. It’s a resilient group, we’ll overcome it.”

Beauchamp’s decision to enter the portal opens up another scholarship spot for UE. When asked on Tuesday about what the staff intends to do with that open spot, Ragland said they will continue to support Beauchamp until he is no longer on campus before making a decision.

