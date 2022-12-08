Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting. (Source: WJXT, family photos, CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

He survived with serious injuries, but sadly, a 13-year-old boy died in the shooting.

Police in Jacksonville said the teen was killed moments after leaving a football tryout. In total, five people were in the car: the 13-year-old, the coach, an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured, a 14-year-old boy who was uninjured, and a 15-year-old boy who was uninjured.

The boy who died was identified as Prince Holland.

Police said the 21-year-old coach, who was driving, tried to shield the players as bullets rang out.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the drive-by shooting. The coach, who is awake and alert in the hospital, told police he doesn’t know who shot him.

Investigators are working with the surviving teens to try to piece the puzzle together. They are also looking at evidence from the scene, such as shell casings and surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Amia Tomlinson and Andre Wright
Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation

Latest News

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent