Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’

City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville.

That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts.

[City of Evansville holds ‘Access to Service Fair’ for residents]

Officials from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be there.

It’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center.

This is the second event of the winter. There will be four more throughout the season:

Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, February 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers on event days.

Valid photo ID and copy of utility bill are not required, but might be helpful for some agencies.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Dubois Co. crash
Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire

Latest News

Services planned for 45th anniversary commemoration of ‘77 plane crash
Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt