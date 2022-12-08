Evansville holding another ‘access to service fair’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another “Access to Service Fair” Thursday night in Evansville.

That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts.

Officials from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be there.

It’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center.

This is the second event of the winter. There will be four more throughout the season:

Thursday, January 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, February 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will offer free bus rides for all passengers on event days.

Valid photo ID and copy of utility bill are not required, but might be helpful for some agencies.

