EPD files multiple reports for people being tracked by Apple ‘AirTags’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Apple, the new Bluetooth tracking device “AirTag” is intended to help a person easily find their keys or a backpack. Evansville Police Department officials say the tracking device is now being used for unintended purposes like tracking people.

According to an EPD media report, 18-year-old Astrid Miranda and her 23-year-old sister’s vehicle were tracked by Apple AirTag. Miranda says they were running errands for hours before they noticed.

“We didn’t notice it until later on because Apple just connects to things like on your phone and it’ll notify you that it’s missing,” said Miranda.

Miranda says her cell phone detected the AirTag at 8:54 a.m. but she didn’t notice the notification until around 1 p.m. before returning home from an appointment. She says her sister used her phone to find the tag and they quickly found the tracking device in the trunk’s seal. Miranda says she’s been on high alert since the incident.

“It was definitely scary cause, like it was definitely like a stalking situation,” said Miranda. “We didn’t know like, because this is our house so like they definitely know where we live and we don’t know how they got in the car.”

Miranda says she and her sister called the police and filed a police report around 2 p.m.

Officials say although the Apple AirTag became available a little over a year ago, they’ve seen multiple reports about people being tracked.

“It seems that apple created these to be extremely helpful, you know for people that lose things,” said EPD Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss. “It’s a way to track their keys, their wallet, their backpack, but unfortunately people take advantage of that and use it unnecessarily.”

Merriss says if you receive a notification that an Apple AirTag is tracking or traveling with you follow the following steps:

Swipe up Have it alert/play a sound and it’ll beep inside the vehicle, in your backpack or wherever it may be Call 911 immediately

