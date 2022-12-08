Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. community sets up flags for fallen soldier’s funeral
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A soldier’s remains came back to his hometown after he went missing over 70 years ago. The soldier’s funeral is Friday, and the community is preparing tributes for him.

Hundreds of American flags line the route from a funeral home in Whitesville to the cemetery, the route Private First Class Robert Wright will take on Friday on his way to his final resting place.

Volunteers gathered at St. Mary of the Woods Church where they met organizers from “The Flagman’s Mission Continues,” an organization that sets up flags to honor fallen heroes as part of their funeral services.

They say in the past year and a half, they have put up flags for 14 repatriations like Private Wright.

“Every time our flags fly, every single time, these flags not only are flying this week in remembrance of PFC Wright, they are also flying in remembrance of every soldier, every first responder, every hero they’ve ever flown for before,” said The Flagman’s Mission Continues President Jeff Hastings.

Volunteers put each flag 15 paces apart, taking care to avoid places where the flags could get caught on things like trees or powerlines.

Organizers say when a soldier’s remains come from overseas, it’s not uncommon for the soldier’s family never to have met them. Even so, communities always come out to support.

“We’re proud to get him back home to Whitesville, because that’s where he belongs,” said volunteer Buddy Mattingly.

The organization is based in O’Fallon, Illinois, and they’re willing to set up flags for fallen heroes within a 400-mile radius.

They rely on donations to do what they do, and they estimate they spend $10,000 a year covering their costs, most of which goes to replacing flags.

“These families, they just want for people to remember their loved one, to remember their loved one’s name,” said Hastings. “We always say ‘never forget,’ that’s what we’re talking about.”

All of these flags are going to stand until Saturday morning at 9 a.m. when they’re hoping to get another group of volunteers together to bring them all down.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

