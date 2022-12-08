Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons.

It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News.

Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.

The Indiana University graduate currently anchors the evening weathercasts for 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.