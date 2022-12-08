Polar Plunge
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons celebrates 34th anniversary with 14 News
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marked a very special day for our very own Jeff Lyons.

It’s been exactly 34 years since Jeff started at 14 News.

Jeff earned his National Weather Association seal of approval in 1991 and the American Meteorological Society seal of approval and certification as a meteorologist in 1993.

The Indiana University graduate currently anchors the evening weathercasts for 14 News.

