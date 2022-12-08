Polar Plunge
Career criminal sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute meth.

Officials say that man is 48-year-old Luke Smith.

According to court documents, on November 22, 2019, law enforcement learned that Smith was selling drugs, was just released from prison and was known to carry a gun.

Officers say they found Smith and pulled him over. While searching his car, police found 2.5 grams of meth in a pill bottle, plastic wrap, baggies, ammunition and a pistol. Police also found paraphernalia and a single round of ammunition on Smith.

According to a press release, Smith admitted to police that he handled the gun daily.

Officials say Smith has previous felony convictions in state court for battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and robbery. Smith is not allowed to possess guns and ammunition by federal law due to his convictions.

