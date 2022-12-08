Polar Plunge
Authorities pull escaped inmate, fugitive girlfriend from burning home in standoff

Nevada authorities say they helped an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home. (Source: Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (CNN) - Authorities in Nevada say they pulled an escaped inmate and his fugitive girlfriend from a burning home Wednesday morning.

According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Angelo Atencio escaped from the Lassen County Jail in California over the weekend.

Nevada authorities said they learned he was with his girlfriend, Ashley Ward, at a home in the Winnemucca area.

Ward is alleged to have helped Atencio break out of jail.

The sheriff’s office said an hours-long standoff ensued when deputies arrived at the property, with Atencio taking Ward hostage.

During the situation, deputies said they spotted a fire that started to burn on the top floor of the home that eventually spread to the entire house.

A five-person search team rushed into the home and rescued Ward along with Atencio. The pair were in the basement.

The sheriff’s office praised the team for acting heroically and unselfishly to save the lives of the two suspects.

Atencio and Ward were arrested and booked for being fugitives in another state. Atencio was also booked for false imprisonment, kidnapping, arson, and first-degree attempted murder.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

