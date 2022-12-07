Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them

Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys,...
Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys, wallets or laptops by giving nearly anything a digital footprint that enables it to be found on a map.(Source: CNN/Apple)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are suing Apple, alleging their previous romantic partners used the company’s AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one woman from Texas and another from New York. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

CNN reports one of the women said her ex-boyfriend allegedly placed an AirTag into the wheel well of a tire on her car. The other said her ex-husband allegedly placed an AirTag in her child’s backpack.

Apple launched the AirTag in 2021. The Tile-like Bluetooth locator attaches to and helps users find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even a car by giving nearly anything a digital footprint that enables it to be found on a map.

Soon after its launch, some experts warned the devices could be used to track individuals without their consent.

Earlier this year, Apple added more safeguards to the AirTag to cut down on unwanted tracking. But the new lawsuit alleges those safeguards have done little to protect victims.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home

Latest News

More than two dozen far-right suspects have been arrested in Germany on accusations of plotting...
German authorities say they averted plot to take down government
Hubert and June Malicote, both 100, died within 20 hours of each other after nearly eight...
‘One for the ages’: Couple die hours apart after 79 years of marriage
The couple's daughter believes her father died of a broken heart, less than a day before his...
Husband and wife with 'fairy tale' love story die hours apart
Authorities in North Carolina's Moore County say two power substations were shot up by one or...
New evidence revealed in NC substation attack as power restored
The investigation into Donald Trump's companies continues, as the man himself grapples with two...
Trump under pressure from growing pile of legal problems