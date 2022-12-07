Polar Plunge
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST
(WFIE) - Wednesday marks 81 years since the deadly attack on Pearl Harbor.

It’s the moment that drew the United States into World War II.

Authorities say one man is dead after his truck crashed into a building in Warrick County.

They say it appears the driver had a medical emergency while in a drive thru.

The Georgia Runoff Election is officially in the books.

NBC News is projecting Raphael Warnock won the race against Herschel Walker.

We are three days away from the December 10 tornado anniversary.

Some may feel anxious or uneasy during this time.

Mental health officials are giving tips on how to cope with those feelings.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

