Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with two counts of rape in Evansville.

35-year-old Jarred Stuckey was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just after 5 p.m. Tuesday night and then released.

Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder says he contacted Stuckey and placed him on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s office.

Wilder says he is disturbed by the allegations, but will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

