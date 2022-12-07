Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Utility worker dies in accident while trying to restore power, authorities say

Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.
Vermont authorities say a utility worker has died while working on electrical power lines.(shaunl via Canva)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say a utility worker has died while working on downed power lines.

WCAX reports the incident happened on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

According to Vermont State Police, 41-year-old Lucas Donahue was working to restore power after trees fell on electrical wires in the area.

Investigators said Donahue was seriously injured and died at the scene. He was a worker with Green Mountain Power.

Authorities said his death has been accidental and doesn’t appear suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home

Latest News

Family members of the women he killed read victims' statements Wednesday. Former Border Patrol...
Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia Innovation...
On the money: Yellen’s next milestone is name on US currency
A hospital is overrun with wounded soldiers but running low on medical options as overtaxed...
Ukraine: Wounded warriors in fight for survival
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County