Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

UE men’s basketball lacking consistency through first ten games

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is in a slump, now 2-8 after losing two straight Missouri Valley Conference matchups.

Only a third of the way into the season, the Aces are led by Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who ranks 9th in the MVC averaging 16.8 points per game.

“I think we just kind of have to take a load off Kenny, he’s obviously doing a good job, he’s scoring the ball, so a lot of people are keying in on him and it leads to not scoring,” UE guard Marvin Coleman II said. “We go into little droughts, so I think we just need to cut harder, move with more pace and trust our shot.”

On Tuesday, 14 Sports caught up with head coach David Ragland at practice. He said at this point while the ability is there, they are lacking consistency and it boils down to their continued effort to build a strong culture.

“Doing all the little things, which become all the winning things, consistently for 40 minutes is just the jump we need to make,” David Ragland said. “We’re 10 games into a 30 game season, there’s a lot of basketball left guaranteed. We’re a third of the way through. Everything that we want is ahead of us.”

UE will compete in its final non-conference stretch, starting Wednesday, as they host Campbell at 7:00 p.m CST.

The Aces will play without Blaise Beauchamp for the rest of the year, and there is still no word on Yacine Toumi’s status for Wednesday’s game.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Former UE guard Blaise Beauchamp enters transfer portal
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
Devin Mockobee receives All-American Honors from College Football News
OVC 2024 Basketball Championships set to be held at Ford Center