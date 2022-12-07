UE men’s basketball lacking consistency through first ten games

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is in a slump, now 2-8 after losing two straight Missouri Valley Conference matchups.

Only a third of the way into the season, the Aces are led by Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who ranks 9th in the MVC averaging 16.8 points per game.

“I think we just kind of have to take a load off Kenny, he’s obviously doing a good job, he’s scoring the ball, so a lot of people are keying in on him and it leads to not scoring,” UE guard Marvin Coleman II said. “We go into little droughts, so I think we just need to cut harder, move with more pace and trust our shot.”

On Tuesday, 14 Sports caught up with head coach David Ragland at practice. He said at this point while the ability is there, they are lacking consistency and it boils down to their continued effort to build a strong culture.

“Doing all the little things, which become all the winning things, consistently for 40 minutes is just the jump we need to make,” David Ragland said. “We’re 10 games into a 30 game season, there’s a lot of basketball left guaranteed. We’re a third of the way through. Everything that we want is ahead of us.”

UE will compete in its final non-conference stretch, starting Wednesday, as they host Campbell at 7:00 p.m CST.

The Aces will play without Blaise Beauchamp for the rest of the year, and there is still no word on Yacine Toumi’s status for Wednesday’s game.

