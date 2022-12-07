Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Truck driver wins $25,000 a year for life after cashing $2 lottery ticket

A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.
A truck driver has hit the top lottery prize for the Lucky for Life game in North Carolina.(sagasan via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A truck driver in North Carolina won a lifetime prize after playing the lottery last month.

According to the NC Education Lottery, truck driver Alton Bailey will collect a payment of $25,000 a year for life after winning the prize through the Lucky for Life game.

Bailey, a truck driver for 25 years, said he arrived at lottery headquarters last week without knowing what prize awaited him.

“I really didn’t know how much I won until I got here,” he said. “I was just hoping it was something great.”

Bailey said he couldn’t believe it when he found out he won $25,000 a year for life.

“The first thing I did was smile,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, he bought his lucky $2 ticket for the Nov. 30 drawing from Riley Hill Mart on Riley Hill Road in Wendell. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

Lottery officials said Bailey had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the yearly payment option and took home $17,748 in his first payment after taxes.

Bailey said he will use the winnings to do some home repairs.

Officials said the Lucky for Life game is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online. Tickets are $2 and drawings are held nightly.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,813,028.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest