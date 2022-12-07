Students shop for Angel Tree Program

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Webster County students took a break from the classroom to help spread some holiday cheer.

Wednesday, members of the Dixon Elementary student council, and Webster High School youth council shopped at the Henderson Walmart for the Angel Tree Program.

Toys and clothes were purchased for more than 400 children.

One student council member says being able to provide to those in need means a lot to him.

“We are giving these kids such a good Christmas, and it feels good that they’re going to have things underneath their tree this year,” said Cage Graham.

Each student had a $200 spending limit to buy gifts.

