Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach

The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next football head coach, multiple sources have reported.(G-Jun Yam | AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
By Dustin Vogt, Michael Caldwell and Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next football head coach, multiple sources have reported on Wednesday.

Sources told WAVE Sports reporter Kendrick Haskins on Wednesday that Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers for the past six years, would be named UofL football’s next head coach.

The move comes after Scott Satterfield accepted a position on Monday as the University of Cincinnati’s head football coach.

UofL is scheduled to play Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, Mass. on Dec. 17.

In the meantime, UofL announced former Cardinal and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch would become the football program’s interim coach through the end of bowl season.

Brohm, a Louisville-native who was a quarterback for Trinity High School, previously served as Louisville’s assistant coach from 2003 to 2008 under former head coach Bobby Petrino.

He was also a previous prospect for the head coach position in 2018 after Petrino was fired from the program. He turned down the position to continue with the Boilermakers that season.

The University of Louisville athletics department has not commented on the reports.

This story will be updated.

