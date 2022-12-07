Polar Plunge
Shane Burkhart becomes all-time winningest head coach of Bosse basketball

Burkhart enters his 15th season with high expectations
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the SIAC, the Bosse boys basketball squad is stacking up to be a tough team to beat. Now sitting at 2-1, head coach Shane Burkhart says they have all the pieces to make a successful run.

Last season, the Bulldogs were able to cut down the sectional championship net, as they made their deepest postseason run since they went to state in the 2017-2018 season.

After the Bulldogs’ first win this year, Burkhart (239-122) became the all-time winningest coach of Bosse basketball.

“I had some really really good players and my coaching tree is really good too, just been a really blessed 14 years going on 15 now,” said Burkhart.

The expectations are no different this season with standout junior Taray Howell returning and a young crew Burkhart said is filled with potential.

“Taray has to understand he doesn’t have to do it all by himself. Chris Glover, Tizhaun Tomlinson, Elijah Wagner, Ashton Smallwood, Xayvion Terry, we’ve got some guys that can play. We may take a couple more punches to the mouth early, but I think when it’s all said and done we’re going to have a very special unit. The great thing about it is almost all of us are coming back for next year, so we’re not going anywhere.”

“Everyone plays a role fantastically,” Bosse junior Taray Howell said. “Everyone talks, everyone does what they’re supposed to. Glad to be a leader on the team, I’ve been ready for this moment.”

Bosse hosts Princeton on Friday at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
