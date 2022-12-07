Polar Plunge
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police set up a perimeter and used K9s to try to find a robbery suspect

They say just after 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect held the clerk at the Marathon gas station on Diamond Avenue at gunpoint.

Police say the clerk was not hurt, but the suspect took money from the register.

They say the suspect is a man who was wearing a handkerchief and possibly a hoodie.

Police are investigating. So far, the suspect has not been found.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

