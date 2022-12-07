Polar Plunge
Police: Drunk driver hits house

Juan Alonzo
Juan Alonzo(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is facing several charges, after police say he drove drunk and ran into a house.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Corbly Avenue.

Police say Juan Alonzo told them he was trying to move a car, but accidentally backed into a house.

They say there was significant damage to the house and the car.

Police say Alonzo admitted he had been drinking.

They say he would not follow instructions for field sobriety tests and was taken to jail with a BAC of .146.

Police say he didn’t have a license, insurance, or registration.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

