Owensboro City Commission meets to discuss future projects

Owensboro City Commission
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday in Owensboro, the City Commission is hearing the first reading of an ordinance that would push a number of big ticket projects ahead.

The ordinance would see just over 44 million dollars in bonds used to cover several projects in the sights of the city.

That list includes the sports complex, as well as a transient boat dock along the Ohio River.

