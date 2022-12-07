Owensboro City Commission meets to discuss future projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday in Owensboro, the City Commission is hearing the first reading of an ordinance that would push a number of big ticket projects ahead.

The ordinance would see just over 44 million dollars in bonds used to cover several projects in the sights of the city.

That list includes the sports complex, as well as a transient boat dock along the Ohio River.

